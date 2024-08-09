Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.07 and last traded at $68.96. 4,385,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,025,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 928,460 shares of company stock worth $575,312,245. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 592,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.