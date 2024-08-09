Comerica Bank Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $15,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,127,000 after buying an additional 95,594 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,338 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.