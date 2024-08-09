Comerica Bank Has $1.85 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $256.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.40 and a 200-day moving average of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

