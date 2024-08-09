Comerica Bank Has $1.99 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 310.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $4,117,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 28.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lyft by 592.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 608,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 521,537 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

