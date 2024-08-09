Comerica Bank Reduces Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 64.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEU opened at $546.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $436.90 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

