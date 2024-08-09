Comerica Bank Sells 1,662 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Shares of AEIS opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

