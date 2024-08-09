Comerica Bank Sells 3,080 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $22.96 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $982.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.