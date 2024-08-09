Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

