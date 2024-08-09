Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CAG opened at $30.30 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.