Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.99. Conduent shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 282,675 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $628.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

