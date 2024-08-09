Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Lowered to $130.00 at TD Cowen

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPA. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Copa stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copa will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,781,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,948,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after acquiring an additional 89,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

