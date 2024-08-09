Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Position Trimmed by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,919 shares of company stock valued at $164,271. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

