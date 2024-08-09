Craig Hallum Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $376.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

AXON stock opened at $368.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $371.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

