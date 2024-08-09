CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. CRH has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $395,583,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

