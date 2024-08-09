CRISPR Therapeutics AG Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($5.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.12). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

