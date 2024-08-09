Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 622.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 112.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 136,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 72,244 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $421,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,077 shares of company stock worth $608,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

