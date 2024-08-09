CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

