Crown Castle Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 234.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

