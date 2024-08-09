Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $286.66 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $297.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.