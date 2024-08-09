CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $310.00 at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.60.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Shares of CYBR opened at $263.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.28. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $100,797,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $67,736,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.