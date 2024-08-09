DA Davidson Comments on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $40.86 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

