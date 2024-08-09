DA Davidson Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 148.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,225,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 732,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 116,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,885 shares of company stock valued at $306,645. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.