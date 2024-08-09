DA Davidson Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 148.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,225,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 732,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 116,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 19,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares
In other Northwest Bancshares news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,885 shares of company stock valued at $306,645. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
