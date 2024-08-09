Dan L. Batrack Sells 17,924 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $234.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Shares of Tetra Tech are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $96,655,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 491,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,490,000 after buying an additional 484,962 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,829,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,459,000 after buying an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

