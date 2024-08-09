David Franklin Wong Sells 399 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock opened at C$220.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$219.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$189.63.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

