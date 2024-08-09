David Thomas Young Sells 1,095,208 Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Stock

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of Royal Helium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$71,188.52.

Royal Helium Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of CVE RHC opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$22.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.39. Royal Helium Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.37.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

