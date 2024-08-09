David W. Moon Purchases 3,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Moon bought 3,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 4.1 %

ERII stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $951.68 million, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $214,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 11.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 121,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERII. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.