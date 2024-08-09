DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raises Dividend to $1.58 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.5768 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBSDY opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48.
About DBS Group
