DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raises Dividend to $1.58 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.5768 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBSDY opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Dividend History for DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

