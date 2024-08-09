DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 377 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,981,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in American Woodmark by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 125,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

