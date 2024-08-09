DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 1,981 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enovis by 907.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,913 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enovis by 1,060.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 304,779 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Enovis by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199,411 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 189,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

