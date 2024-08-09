DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JOYY were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in JOYY by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of JOYY by 16,203.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YY opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.25. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.36 million. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

