DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 16,215 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 304.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

