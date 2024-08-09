DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,639 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

