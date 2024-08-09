DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

