DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 964 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 114.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $214.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total transaction of $46,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,271 shares of company stock worth $33,962,473 in the last 90 days. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

