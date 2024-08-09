DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TransAlta by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in TransAlta by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 740,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TAC stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.61%.

About TransAlta

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.