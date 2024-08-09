DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $155,000 Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $8,956,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.6 %

KLG stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

