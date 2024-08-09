DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $180,000 Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ICL Group by 72,341.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ICL stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

About ICL Group

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.