DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $218,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,117,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $70,617,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,805 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.