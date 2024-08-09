DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 259.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.85 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $799.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vivid Seats

About Vivid Seats

(Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.