DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,762,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 439,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,527,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weatherford International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,730,000 after buying an additional 182,120 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International Trading Up 4.2 %

WFRD opened at $106.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

