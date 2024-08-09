DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $181,000 in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $35.06.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($12.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.