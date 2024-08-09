DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $196,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $112.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $115.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

