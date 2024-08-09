DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $71,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,699 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,758. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.41. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.