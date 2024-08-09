DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Celestica by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 210,943 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

