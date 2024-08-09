DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,417,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $12,193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 6.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

