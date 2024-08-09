DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,704 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 67.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ Price Performance

PetIQ stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

Insider Activity

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $308.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PETQ

PetIQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.