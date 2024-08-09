DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 548 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $5,519,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,150 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

HY stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

