DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

