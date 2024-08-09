DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,887 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

AMAL opened at $28.74 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $877.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $208,792.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.