DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 125.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,663,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 487,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,758,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after purchasing an additional 134,919 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

ASTL stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

